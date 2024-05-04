Over Rs 17 Crore in Gold Seized at Gollaprolu Toll Plaza

Kakinada: In a major haul, the Election Static Surveillance Team seized a staggering Rs 17.34 crore worth of gold biscuits and Rs 51.34 lakh worth of silver ornaments near Kakinada on Friday night.

The seizure comes just a month after the same Flying Squad apprehended Rs 3 crore in gold from the same vehicle.

The team, led by N. Prabhakara Rao, intercepted a vehicle at the Gollaprolu Toll Plaza during routine checks. Upon inspection, they discovered 31.002 kilograms of gold biscuits and 66.919 kilograms of silver ornaments.

The driver presented an invoice from Sequel Logistics, but authorities deemed the documentation insufficient.

The confiscated valuables were handed over to the Pithapuram mandal tahsildar, K. Lakshmi, for safekeeping in the treasury department. GST officials will now verify the goods and documents to determine if proper taxes were paid. The Returning Officer will then decide further course of action.