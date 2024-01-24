One Dead, Another Hurt in Homemade Gunpowder Explosion

Vijayawada: A tragic incident unfolded in Chinakamanapudi village, Mudinepalli mandal, Eluru district, on Tuesday night, leaving one man dead and another injured. Ritu Baro, 29, and Bikas Baro, both hailing from Assam, were preparing an explosive mixture to fire their country-made guns when disaster struck.

According to Mudinepalli police, the Baro brothers had arrived in the village on December 27 and worked at the fish pond owned by Alla Veeranjaneyulu. They used their homemade guns to scare away birds, generating loud noises that alarmed villagers.

While preparing the explosive mixture, likely consisting of salt, charcoal, and water, a sudden blast ripped through the area. Ritu Baro, caught in the explosion's full force, sustained severe burns. Despite being rushed to the Gudivada government hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Bikas Baro, also injured in the blast, received initial treatment at Gudivada before being transferred to the Vijayawada government hospital. Thankfully, he has since been discharged.

Mudinepalli police have registered a case, and an investigation is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion and the purpose of the Baro brothers' activities in the village.