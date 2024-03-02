One Arrested for Trying To Smuggle in 125 kg Ganja

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar police seized 125 kg of ganja during a routine vehicle check at the Himayatsagar ORR service road and caught a suspect red-handed late on Friday evening.

The suspect Venkanna (36) confessed during interrogation that the main accused, Somesh from Odisha, currently evading arrest, provided him with 16 packets of ganja for delivery to one Shivaji in Zaheerabad.

The police seized the entire stock, the car and three mobile phones. Rajendranagar ACP Laxmi Narayana said that efforts are underway to arrest Somesh and that Venkanna was produced before the court.