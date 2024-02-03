Top
Home » NationCrime

Officials Demolish 13 Under-Construction Structures in Sangareddy Dist

Crime
DC Correspondent
2 Feb 2024 6:45 PM GMT
Telangana High Court challenges patterned behavior, summons GHMC deputy commissioner over unauthorized constructions in Jubilee Hills.
x
A representational image of an under-construction building. (Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Sangareddy collectorate officials demolished 13 under-construction structures located in Survey No.s 46 and 159 of Patelguda village. Some of the units pulled down were G+1 structures. Tension prevailed when the demolition was underway and some people also pelted stones at the officials.

“The structures were built without obtaining a valid building permission. We have served notices to them earlier too but the construction continued,” said an official from the Sangareddy collectorate.

Sangareddy news Sangareddy district illegal construction 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X