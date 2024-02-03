Officials Demolish 13 Under-Construction Structures in Sangareddy Dist

Hyderabad: Sangareddy collectorate officials demolished 13 under-construction structures located in Survey No.s 46 and 159 of Patelguda village. Some of the units pulled down were G+1 structures. Tension prevailed when the demolition was underway and some people also pelted stones at the officials.

“The structures were built without obtaining a valid building permission. We have served notices to them earlier too but the construction continued,” said an official from the Sangareddy collectorate.