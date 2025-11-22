Odisha Woman Set on Fire by In-Laws, Suffers 70% Burns

Bhubaneswar, Nov. 22: In a shocking incident in Cuttack district, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws at Nuagaon Kesaberani village under Badamba police limits.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, Chinmayee Behera was doused with kerosene and set ablaze by her husband, Neelamani Behera, along with her mother-in-law, father-in-law, and sister-in-law.

Chinmayee had reportedly been facing prolonged physical and mental harassment at her marital home. A few days ago, she left her in-laws’ house and returned to her parents. On Thursday, she was allegedly called back on the pretext that the family had received their PDS rice quota.

Once she returned, the family members confined her to a room and set her on fire, the complaint stated.

Severely injured, Chinmayee was first taken to Badamba Medical and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. Doctors confirmed she had suffered nearly 70 per cent burns.

At the time of filing this report, all four accused were absconding. Police have launched a search operation to trace them. Attempts to contact Chinmayee’s husband and his family were unsuccessful.

Her mother, Surama Behera, said frequent domestic disputes had forced Chinmayee to stay at her parental home. “Her husband and in-laws burnt her and then called me to come immediately. They often quarrelled with her. He called her back saying ration rice had arrived,” she said.

Dr. Dolagobinda Jena, the attending physician at Badamba Hospital, said emergency treatment was provided before she was referred to Cuttack. “She sustained around 70 per cent burn injuries. After stabilising her condition, we referred her to SCB MCH. We also informed the police, and her statement, including her dying declaration, was recorded,” he said.

Police said further action would follow based on the investigation and the victim’s statement.