Odisha: Woman, said to be mentally unsound, kills 6-month-old son

Bhubaneswar: In a distressing act, a woman allegedly slit the throat of her six-month-old son at Khaliapali village in Odisha’s Bolangir district on Friday. While the reason behind the inhumane act remains unascertained, the accused woman has gone missing after committing the crime.

The matter came to the fore after the child’s grandmother went to massage the newborn. She found his throat slit and alerted other family members and villagers. The baby was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical where doctors declared him dead.

The local police registered a case and launched a probe into the matter.

A preliminary probe suggests that the woman is mentally unsound.

“My wife is a little mentally disturbed. She is undergoing treatment. I had gone to take a bath in the pond when locals raised an alarm. I rushed home and brought the baby to the hospital. However, doctors declared him dead,” said the child’s father.

“I have two daughters and this was my newborn son,” he added.