Odisha Man Kills Youth for Allegedly Assaulting Daughter

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly beat a youth to death after catching him sexually assaulting his daughter at Akhuapada panchayat under Parjang police limits in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district late Saturday night.

The accused, identified as Rupa Pingua of Mohanpashi village, reportedly surrendered before police soon after the incident.

The deceased was identified as Karunakar Behera, son of Kashinath Behera, a resident of No. 1 Colony under Akhuapada panchayat. According to sources, Karunakar had been working as a JCB helper in Mohanpashi village for the past three days.

Police sources said Rupa allegedly caught Karunakar in the act of sexually assaulting his daughter. In a fit of rage, Rupa attacked him with a sharp weapon, leading to his death. After the assault, the accused is said to have dumped the body near a canal before surrendering at the Dadaraghati police outpost.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family members have demanded a thorough probe, alleging that Karunakar was brutally murdered. Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the incident.