Odisha: Locals in Tribal-Dominated Kalahandi District See Positive Changes in Life, Livelihood Patterns

Odisha: Once feeling completely miles away from developed areas of the state, local communities in Lanjigarh in Odisha’s Kalahandi district no longer have that qualm. They are now adequately exposed to learning of new skills as well as upgradation of their current expertise. Thanks to the Vedanta Limited, India’s premier producer of metallurgical grade alumina, which has been continuously trying to lift the local people, most of whom belong to the primitive Dongaria Kondh tribals.

In a recent move, Vedanta Limited-Lanjigarh organized an event called ‘Joy of Giving’ with the local community in Lanjigarh. The event aimed at nurturing inclusive growth and strengthening Vedanta’s spirit of serving and connecting with the local communities around its operations, According to Vedanta-Lanjigarh CEO Pranab Bhattacharyya, the company reached out to more than 500 community members under the drive.

The ‘Joy of Giving’ event marked the alumina manufacturer doling out new clothes and blankets to the communities. Besides, nourishing meals, sports equipment and gear, with chocolates and snacks for children were given to them.

The local communities which have seen significant growth in their living standard after learning various trades displayed their cultural treasure at the event.

Chanchala Majhi, a local Sarpanch, is all praise of the social and economic transformations taking up in the region.

“People in our area now have access to sustainable livelihoods, quality education and healthcare. Programmes for women empowerment, water and sanitation and community infrastructure development have brought about significant changes in over 67 villages and nearby areas,” said Chanchala.