Odisha: Lady Teacher Suspended on Charges of Taking Part in Political Rally

Bhubaneswar: A woman teacher on Saturday was suspended for allegedly taking part in a rally carried out by a political party for an election campaign in Odisha’s Boudh district.

The suspended teacher was identified as Sanghamitra Mallick.

Boudh District Election Officer (DEC) and the District Collector took disciplinary action against the erring teacher. The suspended teacher is posted at Dahya Government Nodal High School.

Mallick was placed under suspension with immediate effect for violating the model code of conduct, the DEC office said in a notification.

As per reports, Mallick took part in a political rally that was carried out from Palaspat to Ambagaon under Kantamal assembly constituency in Boudh district, a couple of days ago.

As per the prevailing election code of conduct, Mallick’s act was a gross violation of guidelines set by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the ensuing 2024 general elections.

Boudh District Collector stated that action was taken against the concerned teacher following an inquiry into the incident.

As per the order issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), no government employees and officials could take part in any kind of political