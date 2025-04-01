Odisha: KIIT Deemed University student found dead in under-construction building

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a third-year B.Tech student from KIIT Deemed University, Odisha, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The case has sparked concerns, marking the second suspicious death of a KIIT student in just two months.

The deceased, identified as Arnab Mukherjee from Bankura, West Bengal, was a third-year B.Tech student residing in one of the university hostels. However, how he ended up in Mancheswar—far from his hostel—remains unclear.

Arnab's body was discovered at an under-construction building, prompting local residents to alert the police. Upon arrival, the Mancheswar police recovered the body and sent it to Capital Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Authorities are now investigating key questions: How did Arnab leave his hostel? Was foul play involved, or was this a case of suicide or accident? The police has registered a case of unnatural death and launched a thorough probe, analyzing CCTV footage, questioning hostel mates, and examining call records to piece together the events leading to his demise.

As of now, KIIT Deemed University has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

The latest tragedy comes weeks after the February 16, 2025, controversy surrounding the death of Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B.Tech Computer Science student from Nepal. Her suspected suicide led to widespread protests, raising serious concerns over student welfare at the university.

The police is expected to disclose further details following the post-mortem report and ongoing investigations.