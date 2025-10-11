Odisha: Jawan Held for Killing Wife, Setting House on Fire

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking case from Koraput, police have arrested a jawan for allegedly murdering his wife and attempting to pass off the crime as an accident by setting their house on fire. The incident occurred at OMP Colony in Koraput town, where the half-burnt body of the woman was discovered earlier this week.

The accused has been identified as Shiv Shankar Patra, a jawan of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB). According to police, Shiv confessed to killing his wife, Priyanka Panda, following a heated altercation on the night of October 8.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly struck Priyanka on the head with an iron rod, rendering her unconscious. Instead of seeking medical help, Shiv reportedly tried to cover up the crime by opening the gas pipe, setting the house ablaze, and leaving the scene.

Moments later, noticing smoke billowing from the house, Shiv returned with neighbours, pretending to rescue his wife. Fire personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the flames, only to discover Priyanka’s half-charred body inside.

Following a detailed investigation, Koraput Town Police uncovered evidence pointing to murder and took the accused into custody. During interrogation, Shiv is said to have confessed to the crime.