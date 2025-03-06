Odisha: Balasore SP Raj Prasad’s crackdown keeps mafia at bay

Bhubaneswar: Once known for its rich literary heritage, Odisha’s Balasore district has in recent years struggled with the growing influence of land, sand, and drug mafias. However, under the leadership of Superintendent of Police (SP) Raj Prasad, a strict crackdown has been launched to curb these illegal activities.

Balasore, strategically located near West Bengal, has long been a hotspot for criminal networks. But now, police surveillance, swift action, and a well-maintained database of offenders have resulted in a major reduction in mafia activities.

“We are closely monitoring anti-social elements, ensuring quick action against them. This has helped in maintaining law and order in the district,” said SP Raj Prasad.

Illegal sand mining had been rampant in Balasore, with mafias extracting thousands of truckloads from rivers like Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga, and Kansabansa, often with the collusion of corrupt officials. However, police raids and enforcement measures have significantly curbed these operations.

Drug traffickers from Bangladesh and West Bengal had turned Balasore into a hub for illegal trade. In response, the police have conducted regular raids, seized large quantities of contraband, and arrested key operators, making the district increasingly unsafe for such activities.

The land mafia, notorious for encroaching on government lands, including grazing fields and burial grounds, operated mostly at night, using heavy machinery to excavate soil for illegal sale. However, police vigilance and strict action have forced them into retreat, with a significant drop in such activities.

Residents of Balasore have welcomed the police’s proactive approach, which has made the district safer. The crackdown led by SP Raj Prasad stands as a model for law enforcement, proving that strict vigilance and swift action can effectively curb organized crime.