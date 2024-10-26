 Top
Odisha: 3 arrested in gang rape of woman while returning from temple

PTI
26 Oct 2024 9:24 AM GMT
Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in Odisha's Naygarh district

Bhubaneswar: Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 21-year-old woman in Odisha's Naygarh district, police said on Saturday. The incident happened on October 20 evening when the woman and her fiancee were returning from the Fategarh Ram Temple, they said. A group of men allegedly intercepted them near the Pithakhai forest and forcefully took them to the nearby jungle.

There, they gang-raped her, while holding her fiancee at knife-edge, according to the FIR lodged on October 24. The accused persons also filmed the horror and uploaded a video of it on social media. The video has since gone viral, it said.

"The police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged gang rape of the woman. Crime Against Women & Children Wing (CAW&CW) Inspector General S Shyni has been supervising the case," said a statement issued by Odisha Police Headquarters.


( Source : PTI )
Gang rape Odisha Naygarh district 
Rest of India Odisha 
