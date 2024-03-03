NIA to grill PFI activist over Bengaluru blast

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency, suspecting the role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the blast at the Rameshwaram Café in Bengaluru last week, are set to take Abdul Saleem of the banned outfit for questioning.

The NIA had arrested Saleem, north Telangana secretary for the PFI, in Mydukuru in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. He carried a reward for `2 lakh on his head.

Although the Karnataka state police are probing the case, the NIA is reportedly keeping a close eye on it and reportedly received inputs from their intelligence team suspecting PFI activists’ role in the Rameshwaram Café blast case.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said the government may consider handing over the case to the NIA if the need arose.

The NIA arrested Saleem in a Nizamabad PFI case for his involvement in anti-India conspiracy, plans to radicalise youths and send them for training to carry out terror activities. He was Accused No. 15 in the case registered by the Nizamabad police in July 2022 and has been on the run ever since.

The NIA would also question the arrested PFI cadre and its leaders to get leads in the Bengaluru bomb blasts, sources said.