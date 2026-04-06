NIA Conducts Raids in Bihar Arms Trafficking Case

Nalanda (Bihar): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at 10 locations in Bihar’s Nalanda district in connection with a multi-state illegal arms and ammunition trafficking case.

The raids began early in the morning, with multiple NIA teams working in coordination with the state police to search premises and hideouts of suspects linked to the case, which was registered last year.

In December last year, the NIA arrested the alleged kingpin, Kamalkant Verma alias Uncle Ji, from Patna. He was identified as the 11th accused in the case (RC-01/2025/NIA/PAT).

Investigations revealed that Kamalkant played a key role in the syndicate by procuring ammunition illegally from gun houses in Haryana and other locations. The ammunition was then smuggled to Uttar Pradesh and distributed further to Bihar and other parts of the country.

Prior to his arrest, the NIA had conducted searches on December 4, 2025, at 23 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana. These operations led to the arrest of four accused—Ravi Ranjan, Shashi Prakash, Vijay Kalra, and Kush Kalra—and the seizure of multiple arms and ammunition.

The latest raids are part of the agency’s ongoing efforts to dismantle the illegal arms supply network operating across northern India.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, a Special NIA Court on Saturday extended the custody of two Bangladeshi nationals by nine days.

The accused were arrested in March from West Bengal and brought to New Delhi on transit remand. They were produced before a Special Judge at the NIA Headquarters due to security concerns.

They are alleged to be involved in the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi and had reportedly entered India illegally through the Meghalaya border. They were later apprehended in Bongaon while attempting to return to Bangladesh.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma extended the NIA custody of Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain for a further nine days.