NIA arrests eight Jaish-e-Mohammad modules in Assam

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a nation-wide operation, has arrested eight terrorists of radical fundamentalist groups from Assam.

Mr Sarma told reporters, “In a nation-wide raid the NIA has arrested several terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, out of which eight are from Assam. This has proven once again that radical fundamentalist groups have their roots in the state.”

Stating that he was criticised by his opponents for his drive against extreme fundamentalist groups growing in various pockets of the state, Mr Sarma said, “If these radical fundamentalist groups are not eliminated, it would be difficult for them to survive in the state.”

He cited several instances of eviction drives of the administration when these encroachers shouted pro-Pakistan and pro-Bangladesh slogans. “We are committed to root these radical fundamentalist groups trying to find a foothold in the state taking advantage of the demography of certain pockets,” he said.

Meanwhile, security sources said that the raids are being conducted across five states and Union Territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Delhi, covering a total of 22 locations.

During the joint operation in Assam the NIA and STF conducted raids in Goalpara, Dhubri and several places in Barrak Valley. Informing that so far they have arrested seven persons, security sources said that many wanted by NIA are still at large and search was on to nab them. Most of those arrested are suspected to have linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad, security sources said, adding that following the intelligence inputs, NIA and STF was still carrying out searches at various places.