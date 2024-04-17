Newly-Married Government Staffer, 23 Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old government employee who was to get married on April 21 reportedly died by suicide at his house in Sitarambagh on Monday night, Humayunagar police said. The victim, G. Suresh Singh, was alone at that time; his family had gone to shop for the wedding.

When they returned, Suresh did not respond to the door bell. His brother Ganesh Singh broke the main door and found Suresh Singh’s body. Police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and are trying to ascertain he took the extreme step.

Man Murdered in Old City Over Family Feud

Some assailants murdered a 23-year-old man when he was going to lodge a complaint against them past midnight on Tuesday, Bahadurpura police said. The reason was enmity born out of family disputes, sources said.

The gang pulled the victim, Mohammed Khaleel of Asad Babanagar, Kishanbagh, from a two-wheeler and stabbed him to death.

At about 12.30 am, the victim’s brother Mohammed Khadeer received a call from their sister Naseem Begum that Khaleel was being assaulted by Muzzamil, Farooq, Ajju and others near the Musi river, Bahadurpura inspector R. Raghunath said.

Khaleel’s father Mohammed Mahbub rushed to the scene, pacified the assaulters and took the victim on his two-wheeler to lodge a complaint. Muzzamil and the others chased the vehicle, dragged Khaleel off it and stabbed him. Khadeer who tried to stop them suffered knife injuries.

Khaleel was rushed to the OGH where the doctors declared him dead. The police registered a case of murder and reportedly took the suspects into custody.