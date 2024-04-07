Nandikotkur: Ex-Councilor Held for Insulting Woman

Kurnool: Police in Nandikotkur arrested a man for allegedly harassing a woman on Thursday night. The woman, S. Alia Begum of Sai Baba Peta, filed a complaint on Friday accusing Keshavareddygari Srinivasa Reddy of pulling her burqa and insulting her.

Reddy is a former 16th Ward Councilor of Nandikotkur Municipality and currently a co-option member. According to the complaint, the incident occurred around 10 pm on Thursday as Begum was leaving for Shahi Masjid for Ramzan prayers.

Begum lodged a complaint on Friday, and the police registered a case under Sections 341, 354 (B), and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to wrongful restraint, assault on woman with intent to dishonour her, and uttering words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Nandikotkur Town circle inspector G. Prakash Kumar informed that Reddy was arrested on Saturday and remanded in custody.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, visiting the district as part of Nijam Gelavali, commented on the incident. She highlighted the alleged harassment faced by Muslim women and criticised the lack of protection from ruling party leaders. Bhuvaneswari further alleged that Begum's son was also confronted and assaulted by Reddy when he questioned his behaviour.