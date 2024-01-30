Nampally Court Summons Actor Venkatesh, Kin in Trespass Case

Hyderabad: The trial court at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Courts in Nampally summoned actors Daggupati Venkatesh, Rana, Abhiram and producer Daggupati Suresh Babu on July 14, in respect of a case of trespass, threatening and committing theft in Deccan Kitchen at Filmnagar.

The 18th Additional Metropolitan Magistrate took cognisance of the offence against the members of the Daggupati family on a complaint filed by K. Nandu Kumar. Kumar is an accused in the BRS MLAs poachgate case.

He said the Daggupati family, who own the premises, had colluded with GHMC officials, entered the property on November 13, 2022, and demolished the structures and erected blue sheets. They put up a notice that the property belonged to Suresh Productions, when he was in the prison in the poachgate case.

He said there was a pending case on eviction between him and the owners despite which the Daggupati family had taken action.