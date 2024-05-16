Nala fall collapses, 3 bikes washed away

Hyderabad: The retaining wall of the nala in UdayNagar, Banjara Hills, was washed away following Thursday's downpour. No casualties or injuries were reported. Three bikes were also swept away in the nala.

The incident sparked panic among residents as water gushed from the lanes of the densely populated area, where numerous houses and vehicles were parked along the sides of the nala. Onlookers watched from their homes as water flowed in front of them.

A GHMC official stated, “Temporary barricading has been installed at the portion of the collapsed retaining wall, caution boards have been set up, and Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel have been deployed at the site.” GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose also visited the site and instructed staff to commence relief efforts and restore normalcy.

GHMC has mobilised its instant response teams across the city to address rain-related issues. From 4 pm to 8 am, DRF teams received 82 complaints. According to data from GHMC's Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM), 65 complaints have been resolved, while the remaining are still being addressed.

In all 18 trees were either uprooted or collapsed. The authorities also cleared the fallen brances and trees even as they cleared the waterlogged areas.