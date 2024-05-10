Mystery Surrounds Death of Secretariat Outsourcing Employee in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An outsourcing employee at the Secretariat, working at the labour department, died under suspicious circumstances, police said on Friday. It was reported that the victim, Rahul, fell down due to ill health and was shifted to NIMS hospital on Thursday, where he died on Friday. Following his death, the employees staged a protest and tried to meet Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar to lodge a complaint against senior officer Rani Kumudini. Sources said that Rani Kumudini had cautioned Rahul to focus on work at the office. Since then, Rahul was upset, sources said.



