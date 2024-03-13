My Home Cements and 4 others get notices for encroachment of 156 acre Bhoodan land

Hyderabad: The state government has issued notices to My Home Cements Ltd and four others on the issue of encroachment of Bhoodan lands spread over 156.24 acres in Survey No. 1057 in Mellacheruvu village and mandal in Suryapet district, an official source said. They were asked to appear before Telangana Bhoodan Yagna Board on March 16 for hearing.

The notices were issued to the managing director of My Home Cements Ltd, Mellacheruvu, for encroaching 113.05 acres; Jasti Triveni, wife of Sheshagiri Rao (21.20 acres); managing director, Keerthi Cements Industries, Mellacheruvu (18.20 acres); Pendli Sree Ramulu, son of Veeraiah (3.01 acres) and Vanam Rangaiah, son of Laxmaiah (0.18 acres).

The notices were issued to them as per the directions of the principal secretary, revenue.

The tahsildar (MRO) of Mellacheruvu mandal submitted a report to the revenue department stating that 156.24 acres in survey no. 1057 was encroached by the above five organisations and individuals.

As per Section 8 of the Bhoodan and Gramdan Act, 1965, "when relinquishment of a land is accepted by tahsildar and confirmed or deemed to have been confirmed by the Bhoodan Yagna Board, all the rights, title interest of the donor over such land shall stand transferred to and vest in the Board."

The notices issued by revenue department stated, "Therefore, to evict the Bhoodan land encroachers in survey no.1057 of Mellacheruvu village and mandal of Suryapet district, notices have been issued to the (5) encroachers under Section 24-A (1) of Bhoodan & Gramdan Act, 1965 to submit their explanation and calling them for hearing."

The encroachers were asked to appear before the secretary, Telangana Bhoodan Yagna Board, on March 16 for hearing and to submit documentary evidence if any.

My Home Cements and other individuals are claiming that they have purchased these lands from Bhoodan land allottees. But as per the Bhoodan Act, the land allotted to assignees is inheritable but not alienable. But some of the allottees and their heirs of Bhoodan lands violated the conditions and sold the land to others.