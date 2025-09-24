Murshidabad Court Jails Man for 10 Years for Rape, Abduction

Kolkata, Sept. 24: A district court in Murshidabad, West Bengal, on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a minor girl.

Special Additional District Judge Taraknath Bhakat of Kandi Court awarded the jail term to the convict, Riazuddin Sheikh. He was found guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for kidnapping and raping the minor five years ago.

Public prosecutor Sunil Chakraborty said that Riazuddin, also known as Bipon, had abducted the girl from Debgram village in Khargram on June 6, 2020, and raped her.

In his order, the judge also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 under Section 4 of the POCSO Act and ₹20,000 under Section 365 of the Indian Penal Code on the convict.