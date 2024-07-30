Mundra Customs Seizes ₹110 Crore Worth of Illicit Tramadol Bound for Africa

On July 28, 2024, Mundra Customs made a significant seizure of illicit narcotics valued at approximately ₹110 crore. This operation was based on intelligence gathered by the Special Intelligence & Investigation Branch (SIIB) of Mundra Customs, which led to the interception of two export consignments from a Rajkot-based merchant exporter. The shipments were falsely declared as Diclofenac tablets and Gebedol tablets, intended for West African countries, specifically Sierra Leone and Niger.

During the examination of the containers, customs officials found the declared items in the front but uncovered a shocking reality upon further inspection. Hidden within the consignments were boxes containing undeclared medicine strips labeled as ‘Tramaking 225’ and ‘Royal-225’, both containing Tramadol Hydrochloride tablets at a dosage of 225 mg. Notably, neither the strips nor the boxes bore any manufacturer details, raising significant concerns about the legitimacy and safety of the products.

In total, approximately 68 lakh tablets of Tramadol were recovered, marking one of the largest seizures of this drug since it was classified as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2018. The international street price of the seized tablets underscores the scale of this operation and the potential impact on illegal drug trafficking networks.

Tramadol is an opioid pain medication that is often prescribed for moderate to severe pain relief. However, it has gained notoriety for its potential for misuse and addiction. The drug acts on the central nervous system and can produce euphoric effects, making it appealing for recreational use. In recent years, it has been linked to various health crises, particularly in African nations such as Nigeria and Ghana, where it is in high demand.

The term "Fighter Drug" has emerged in association with Tramadol, particularly after reports indicated that ISIS fighters used it to enhance endurance and remain awake for extended periods during combat. This troubling association has highlighted the need for stringent regulations and enforcement against the illegal trafficking of Tramadol.

Following this significant seizure, customs officials have initiated follow-up searches in Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and Gandhidham to further investigate the source and distribution channels of these illicit drugs. The operation underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in combating drug trafficking and the importance of international cooperation in addressing the global opioid crisis.

As investigations continue, authorities remain vigilant in their efforts to curb the illegal export of controlled substances, ensuring that such dangerous drugs do not reach vulnerable populations.