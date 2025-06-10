MP: Was Sonam's ‘Mangalik Dosh’, The Cause Of Her Husband’s Killing?

Bhopal: With the Meghalaya police holding Sonam, prime accused in the killing of her husband Raja Raghuvamsi during their honeymoon in Shillong last month, a strange theory is doing rounds in the family circle of the slain Indore-based businessman that he may have been eliminated to free his widow of the ‘Mangalik Dosh’ (flaw due to the placement of Mars or Mangal in specific houses).

The family members argued that since Sonam has been held as prime accused in the killing of her husband by the Meghalaya police, the ‘Mangalik’ angle should also be probed.

They claimed that both Sonam and Raja were ‘Mangalik’ and hence, special rituals were performed during their marriage to free them of the flaw of the placement of Mars in certain houses in their birth charts or horoscopes. The slain businessman’s mother Uma Raghuvamsi has confirmed this to the media.

The ‘Mangalik’ issue has now returned to haunt the bereaved family of the deceased businessman with some of his kin suspecting if there was a conspiracy to eliminate him to free Sonam of the evil influence of the Mars’ position in her birth chart to later facilitate her smooth marriage with her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwah, another prime accused in the murder case.

Twenty-one-year-old Raj Kushwah was an employee in the Indore-based plywood manufacturing unit run by Sonam's family.

“We got to know about this conspiracy theory. The probe into the incident is being done by the Meghalaya police based on the premise of Sonam and Raj Kushwah being prime accused. If such a conspiracy theory existed, then it will come to the surface in the investigation”, a senior police officer of Indore told this newspaper on condition of anonymity.

Interestingly, the slain businessman’s brother Vipin Raghuvamsi said Sonam’s mother should know if her daughter has an affair with Raj Kushwah, which was believed to be key reason for the killing of Raja Raghuvamsi, and demanded that Sonam’s mother be questioned by the police.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya police had taken on seven-day transit remand of four accused, Raj Kushwah, Anand Kurmi, Vishal Chouhan and Akash Rajput, arrested in different places in Madhya Pradesh recently in connection with the incident.

The Meghalaya police would take them to Shillong anytime, police said. Sonam was already arrested in Uttar Pradesh.

In another development, the mother of the prime accused in the murder case Raj Kushwaha claimed that her son was innocent and being framed falsely in the case.