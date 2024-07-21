MP: Two women partially buried in murrum during protest against road construction; case registered

Rewa (MP):Two women were partially buried after murrum was tipped over them from a truck while they were protesting against road construction in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Sunday.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, which occurred in Hinota Jorot village under Mangawa police station on Saturday, an official said.

A video of the incident that surfaced on social media showed two women sitting behind a truck laden with murrum, which it off-loads on them.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said the women, Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were protesting against the road construction and got partially buried under murrum.

The police are investigating the matter, and action will be taken based on evidence, he said.