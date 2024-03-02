MP; Operator in Online Mahadev Betting Held by ED

Bhopal: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested one of the operators in online betting Mahadev App here, ED sources said on Friday.

Girish Talreja, said to be one the key operators, has reportedly been arrested here and is going to be handed over to ED in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, sources said.

His reported arrest came a couple of weeks after 25-year-old Nitish Dewan, said to be working in panel operation with the promoters of the online gaming App, was arrested by ED in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, sources said.

As many as nine people have so far been arrested in the case.

The ED has so far filed two charge-sheets in the case.

The probe agency is currently investigating a case against “Mahadev Online Book”, which is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and laundering of money through a layered web of ‘benami’ bank accounts.

ED has recently conducted widespread searches against the money laundering networks linked with ‘Mahadev Online Book’ at different places in the country and frozen or identified proceeds of crime worth Rs 580.78 crore.