MP: Man Shoots Wife to Death Following TIFF, Spends Night by Sitting Near Body

Bhopal: A man in a Madhya Pradesh town allegedly shot his wife dead following heated arguments between them over a minor issue and then spent the entire night by sitting near the body, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Khujner under Rajgarh district late on Sunday night, but it came to light on Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, the accused Prakhar Upadhyay (27), a school teacher, allegedly shot his wife Vandana (25) with an air gun from close range following heated arguments between them over a minor issue, leading to her death.

He spent the night by sitting near the body, police said.

A domestic servant reportedly saw the body in the morning and reported the matter to the father of the accused, sources said.

Later, the father of the accused reported the matter to the police.

The accused was arrested, police said.

The couple had married in 2021.

The deceased was found to have a head injury, Khujner police station in-charge Aditya Soni said.

However, the post-mortem report could only suggest the exact cause of the death, he added.

Probe was on into the incident.