MP: 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by class 10 student, school sealed

Bhopal: A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a Class X student in a private school in district headquarters of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh.



The accused, son of the watchman of the school, was detained, in connection with the incident, police said on Monday.



“The boy has been booked under sections 65-ii (Whoever commits rape on a woman under 12 years of age) and 75 (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Ratlam district additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rakesh Khakha said.



The alleged victim, a student of UKG (Upper Kindergarten) in the school, reported her mother about ‘bad touch’ by the boy on the night of September 27, police said.



According to the police, the incident occurred in the watchman’s room on the third floor of the school where there was no provision of CCTV.



The incident on Monday triggered public outrage with people including the parents of the students staging noisy demonstrations in the school.



The irate people demanded the principal and the administrator of the school to know why no adequate security measures have been put in place in the school leading to such a shocking incident.



The police rushed to the spot and escorted the staff of the school including the principal through the back gate, to safety.



The local administration on Monday sealed the school.



“People were angry over the incident. They demanded closure of the school till adequate security arrangements are made. We sealed the school and it will not function till proper security arrangement is not made”, Ratlam district additional district magistrate Dr Shalini Srivastav said.

