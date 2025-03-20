MP: 13-year-old girl ‘kills’ 4-year-old boy, buries body

Bhopal: In a bizarre and shocking incident, a 13-year-old girl allegedly murdered a four-year-old boy and then buried the body at a construction site in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Body of Devraj Shankar was recovered from a pit at a construction site late on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police probe has suggested that the girl wooed the boy to the under-construction site with the promise of getting him berries and she allegedly strangled him and then hit him with stone there.

She later allegedly buried the body in a pit dug up to erect columns of a structure, police said.

According to Gwalior district superintendent of police (SP) Dharamveer Yadav, the boy went missing on Tuesday evening and a missing report was filed by his parents in the local police station when they failed to find him.

The probe by police had found that the boy was last seen with the girl.

Following this, the girl was picked up for questioning.

The girl however tried to mislead the police by frequently changing her statements, giving rise to suspicion about her role in the crime.

According to the police, the girl told during the interrogation that she had left the boy behind after giving him berries.

She later changed her statement and said that a ‘Baba’ had taken him away.

She also said that she was possessed by an evil force.

The police played a trick with her to get the truth from here by deploying a woman cop to grill her.

The woman police officer behaved as if she was possessed by a deity and started questioning her.

The girl then broke and led the police to the site when she buried the body.

The body was recovered and sent for postmortem, police said.

Parents of the victim and the accused were working as labourers at the local construction site.

“The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. We are puzzled by the nature of the crime”, a police officer said.