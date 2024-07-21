MP: 11-Year-Old Boy Stages Hanging Act for Prank Reel Video, Dies

Bhopal: The craze for making video for social media by a group of boys in a Madhya Pradesh town has ended in tragedy, police said on Sunday.

Eleven-year-old Karan Parmar, resident of Ambah in Morena district, died after he tied a noose around his neck while shooting a prank video for social media.

The incident took place at around 5.40 pm on Saturday when a group of boys were playing after school hours, police said.

A video showing the suicide act by the boy surfaced on social media, prompting police to spring to action, local sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Ravi Bhadoria said.

According to the police, Karan, student of Class seven, was staging a prank suicide with a noose tied from a tree around his neck for another boy to shoot the video of it, when the tragedy happened.

The plot of the prank reel was to act as if he was in pains while committing suicide.

The victim however slipped accidentally from a raised platform, causing the noose tightening around his neck.

He initially exhibited signs of being in pain before becoming unconscious.

His friends thought that he was acting and hence, did not bother to come to his rescue.

However, when they later found that he fell unconscious they panicked and fled the spot.

Later, the victim’s family members learnt about the incident and rushed to the spot to revive him.

They took him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A case has been registered and a probe is on, Mr Bhadoria said.