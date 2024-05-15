Top
Motorcycle catches fire in Kothavalasa

DC Correspondent
15 May 2024 5:04 PM GMT
A motorcycle suddenly caught fire at Gayatrinagar on the Kothavalasa-Vizianagaram road Wednesday afternoon. The fire burnt down the vehicle completely.

According to information, I. Venkata Rao, a resident of Gayatrinagar, went to Gidijala on his two-wheeler to fetch drinking water. While returning, he noticed a small spark. He immediately pulled to the side and stepped down to inspect.

By then, the spark turned into a fire. In no time, the vehicle got completely burnt down.

Venkata Rao said, “Luckily, the tank had only a little bit of petrol. If petrol had been more, the vehicle could have exploded.”

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
motorcycle visakhapatnam fire accident 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

