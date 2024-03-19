Mother kills 20-year-old daughter over love affair

Hyderabad: In a case of suspected honour killing, a woman murdered her 20-year-old daughter who insisted on marrying her boyfriend rather than her relative. The incident occurred at Dandumailaram in Ibrahimpatnam.

Police said the accused Mote Jangamma, 46 strangulated her daughter Bhargavi after she catching her with the boyfriend, Birla Sashi, at her house.

According to the witness and complainant, a 17-year-old family member, he returned home at 1.30 pm on Wednesday but his mother did not open the door. He peeped through the window and saw his mother strangulating his sister, he told the police.

According to Ibrahimpatnam inspector B. Satyanarayana, the minor shouted at her to stop but Jangamma did not respond. He then broke open the door with the help of his uncle, M. Beerappa.

Bhargavi was bleeding from her nose, mouth, and ears, and Jangamma had fainted, police said. Charan and Beerappa called a local doctor who examined Bhargavi and declared her dead. The minor called the police and took Bhargavi to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Bhargavi, a final-year degree student, was in a relationship with Sashi, who belonged to her village. One month ago, when Jangamma came to know about the affair, she threatened to kill Bhargavi if she married Sashi, who belongs to another caste, the police stated.

Jangamma insisted that Bhargavi get married to one of her cousins, to which Bhargavi refused. Bhargavi had not been attending her college for the last two weeks, according to the police.

On Monday morning, Bhargavi’s father, Mote Ellaiah left for Karmanghat labour adda to look for work. Jangamma and the minor went to the fields to work.

At 1 pm, Jangamma asked the minor to come home with her for lunch, but he refused. She went home by herself and found Bhargavi and Sashi together. Jangamma sent Sashi out, latched the door from inside, and murdered her daughter, according to the police.