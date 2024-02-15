Methodist Church in Janwada Attacked, Sec. 144 Ordered

Hyderabad: Around 200 members of right-wing organisations allegedly attacked a 50-year-old Methodist church in Janwada village, critically injuring three and injuring nine others, besides raising slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” on the church premises around 8 pm on Tuesday.

As a consequence, the Cyberabad police commissioner, under whose jurisdiction the village falls, implemented Section 144 of the CrPC in the village after cases were filed at the Mokila police station, with Janwada falling under Shankarpally mandal.

In the aftermath of the incident, members of other churches from surrounding villages held demonstrations at the Janwada Crossroads and tried to enter the village, but were stopped by the police. The protesters dispersed after the police lathi-charged them.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Bishop of Hyderabad Regional Conference, MCI, M.A. Daniel, said, “This is a shocking incident; it is the first time that such an incident took place at a Methodist church in Telangana. We met the Cyberabad police commissioner and gave our representation, asking him see to it that such incidents do not take place again.”

He said, “We forgive those who are involved in this cruel act. We pray for them; that they realise their mistake.”

A villager said: “In this village, we all grew up as brothers and sisters. We always took part in each other’s festivals as our own. Now, suddenly, why is this hate showing up?”

The trio injured critically was identified as T. Bikshapathi, N. Krishna and H. Raju.

Confirming the attack, which resulted in injuries to persons and damage to property, Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty said that several cases were registered in this regard with the Mokila police.

He said that Section 144 of the CrPC would be implemented, prohibiting the assembly of more than five persons in the area. The statement said that people who do not reside in the village are also barred from entry, with the orders set to be in force from February 14 to 11 pm of February 21, in areas under the Mokila police station.

The order, however, exempted police officers on duty, military personnel on duty, Home Guards on duty, funeral processions and wedding functions.

“The public are hereby informed that any person violating the above orders shall be liable for prosecution,” Mohanty said.