MEIL Slams Defamatory Comments, Urges Cybercrime Cops To Delete Them

Hyderabad: A MEIL staff member filed a complaint with the city cybercrime police and sought an end to the misinformation and defamatory comments against them.

In his online complaint, M. Visweswar Rao took exception to such comments on WhatsApp groups. One of the messages states that managing director P. V. Krishna Reddy had acquired 90% projects in Telangana by offering commission to K. Chandrasekhar Rao; while another message is that all project acquisitions in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra were secured after promises of kickbacks to chief ministers of those states, he said. He urged cybercrime officials to delete all those posts.