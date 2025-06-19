Meghalaya Police Seek Custody Extension in Honeymoon Murder Case

Meghalaya police on Thursday produced all five accused, of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder case, including his wife Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha in the District and Sessions Court in Shillong and demanded extension of police custody to conclude the remaining investigation into the sensational murder case.Police also revealed that a new name Sanjay Verma that had surfaced during the investigation was none other than Raj Kushwaha, Sonam's lover who hatched the plan for Raja's murder.Police said that Sonam Raghuvanshi had saved alleged lover and co-conspirator, Raj Kushwaha's number as "Sanjay Verma" possibly to avoid any suspicion. According to police, Sonam saved Raj's phone number as "Sanjay Verma" to conceal their relationship, obviously to avoid suspicion. Police accessed call records showing a high volume of calls between Sonam and "Sanjay Verma," revealing a close relationship between Sonam and her alleged accomplice, Raj.Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore, was found dead on June 2 in Meghalaya, allegedly killed by three assassins during a honeymoon trip with Sonam. The accused Sonam, Raj Kushwaha, Anand Singh Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal Singh Chauhan were arrested and remanded to eight days’ police custody on June 11.Police, which on Thursday pleaded for extension of police custody of the accused, said that investigation has expanded beyond Meghalaya. Police team was in Indore to examine Sonam’s family members and to recover her missing cell phones. Police are also examining her contacts and relationships for the past several months, looking for connections or co-conspirators.Meanwhile in the wake of this sensational murder the state government has also introduced certain changes in its tourism policy. The Meghalaya government has mandated that all homestays and resorts now register tourists on its official tourism app, and the information about every traveller is now stored digitally. This new protocol aims to improve tourist tracking and support investigations ensuring better oversight in the wake of the sensational crime.The incident has also brought the long pending demand of Inner Line Permit (ILP) into focus again. Following the murder, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) revived calls for the Inner Line Permit (ILP). CoMSO leader Donboklang Kharlingdoh reminded that the Meghalaya Assembly passed an ILP resolution in 2019, but it awaits Centre approval.The CoMSO leaders argued that the ILP could have prevented entry of suspicious persons, making it harder for them to commit crimes in the state.