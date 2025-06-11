Meghalaya Murder: Sonam Raghuvanshi Taken for Medical Examination

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, was brought to Ganesh Das Hospital for a medical examination early Wednesday morning. She is currently in a three-day transit remand with Meghalaya Police.This follows a statement by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday, who said the four accused in the case were being transported to Shillong. “We have got the transit remand. Most likely, if not tonight, then all of them will be in Shillong tomorrow. The moment they land, we will produce them in the CJM (Chief Judicial Magistrate) court,” he told ANI.Sonam, along with Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha, is accused of murdering Raja Raghuvanshi, who had recently married and travelled to Meghalaya for his honeymoon. Raja’s body was found on June 2 in a gorge near Sohra, close to Cherrapunji. Sonam was later found near a dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur main road.Deputy CM Tynsong stated that some of the accused have already confessed to the crime and confirmed Sonam's direct involvement. “All the accused have been arrested from different places — one in Madhya Pradesh, the other in UP. An SIT of Meghalaya Police went down to these two places. Some of them have confessed to the crime. Once we picked up Sonam, the prime suspect, we confirmed her full involvement in the murder during their stay in Meghalaya,” he said.Earlier, a dramatic incident unfolded at Indore airport when a bystander, identified as Sushil Lakwani, attempted to attack one of the accused while police were escorting him. The incident caused a brief commotion, but Shillong Police quickly intervened and safely moved the accused.Lakwani later told reporters, “I hit him because I am angry that a resident of Indore was killed. They should be hanged till death. The woman killed the man with full planning.”