Medico Dies, Suicide Over Engagement Suspected

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old medico who was found unconscious in her car at the Muthangi ORR on Monday died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital late in the evening, with the case suspected to be one of suicide.

The deceased, identified as R. Rachana Reddy, started from her house in HIG of RC Puram at 8 am after informing her parents that she was going to Mamatha Hospital in Bachupally, where she was doing her internship, according to the Ameenpur police.

“At 8.20 am, we received a call through Dial-100 from a passerby who stated that a woman lost control of the steering and hit the railing on Muthangi ORR. We rushed to the scene and shifted her to a private hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment,” said Nagaraju, Ameenpur police inspector.

A senior police officer said it was “a clear-cut suicide case” as Rachana Reddy administered an unidentified drug through her wrist, with a cannula found on her left wrist and a pair of empty syringes found near the driver’s seat. However, there was no vial, due to which the drug was not identified immediately.

The police said that Rachana was a Khammam native and was working as an intern after finishing her studies at the Mamatha Medical College. She was reportedly upset after her parents got her engaged for marriage last November, police sources said.

Rachana’s father, Prakesh Reddy, runs a boutique and her mother is a homemaker, the police said.

“During preliminary investigation we concluded that Rachana might have ended her life, as there was no one in the car at that time. She administered an injection through a cannula; we have sent the syringe to FSL to determine the drug that she administered,” a police officer said.

“We are probing all angles and a case of suspicious death has been registered. The woman's body, after a post-mortem examination, was handed over to her family,” the officer said.