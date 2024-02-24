Matrimonial Site Stalker: Woman Arrested for Kidnapping TV Anchor

HYDERABAD: Uppal police arrested one Trisha on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and confining the news anchor of a TV channel with an intention to marry him. She had spotted him in a matrimonial advertisements website.

Uppal inspector N. Election Reddy said the accused, Trisha, operated a digital marketing business. She developed an interest in Pranav, the anchor, after viewing his profile on a matrimonial site. Unfortunately, Pranav's profile had been misused by cyber miscreants, complicating the matter."

The inspector said that Pranav did not show interest but Trisha was insistent. On February 11, Trisha and a group of people kidnapped Pranav and kept him locked up, trying to force him to marry her. Pranav managed to escaped and went to the police for help, Election Reddy said.

The Uppal police subsequently arrested Trisha. Vanasthalipuram ACP Purshottam Reddy said that Trisha admitted to planning the kidnapping because she wanted to marry Pranav. The four people who helped with the kidnapping are still at large. A case have been booked against Trisha and she has been sent to judicial remand, the ACP said.