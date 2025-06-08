Massive Protests Break Out In Imphal Valley, Internet Suspended

Guwahati: Massive protest broke out Protests in Imphal valley of Manipur after the alleged arrest of five volunteers from the Arambai Tenggol group a Meitei group on Saturday night forcing the state administration to impose curfew and suspend the internet services for five days amid escalating tension in the state.

The security sources which were tight-lipped about the alleged arrest of five youths said that curfew has been imposed in Bishnupur besides prohibitory orders on gatthherings of over five people issued in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal & Kakching districts.

Security sources said that protesters who came out in large number on the streets of Imphal valley stormed into a police post after reports of the arrest of five volunteers of Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei group, including one of the group’s commanders.

An irate mob stormed the Kwakeithel Police Outpost in Imphal West, in the evening demanding the immediate release of the arrested individuals. In response, security forces fired several rounds to disperse the crowd. During the incident, at least three people, including two journalists, sustained injuries. At many locations, protesters also clashed with security forces, security sources said, adding that their immediate priority is to pacify and deescalate the situation.

Informing that internet and mobile data services have been suspended in the valley districts of Manipur following violent protests and clashes between protesters and security forces in the state capital on Saturday evening, security sources said that security forces used forces to disperse a gathering in which few youths threatened “self-immolation”.

Police in its social media post early on Sunday morning shared the order copies of the suspension of internet services, curfew and prohibitory orders.

The order related to suspension of internet services for five days issued by Commissioner and Home Secretary of Manipur said - “In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur especially in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching & Bishnupur districts of Manipur, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the State of Manipur.”

The order said that internet services would remain suspended for 5 days starting June 7 because of an imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquillity and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, via social media and messaging using mobile services.

Meanwhile, the international border town of Moreh, which is in the hill district of Tengnoupal was also shut on Saturday because of protests by residents over the arrest of a Kuki-Zo youth.