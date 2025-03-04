Massive combing operations launched to nab Ulfa-I cadres in Manabhum Reserve Forest

Guwahati: The security forces on Tuesday said that they have launched a massive combing operation to nab militants of outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) inside the Manabhum Reserve Forest. Of Arunachal Pradesh.

Informing that operation was launched following some specific intelligence inputs that came to light after the surrender of four Ulfa-I cadres in Tinsukia between February 26 and February 28, security sources said that an armed group of 8-10 Ulfa-I cadres led by selfstyle Captain Rupam Asom, is said to have been camping inside the the Manabhum Reserve Forest of Arunachal Pradesh.

Pointing out that operations have been launched jointly with the Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Assam Rifles, security sources said that security forces have sealed all entry and exit routes within the Manabhum Reserve Forest and set up ambush points to prevent any possible escape by the militants who are said to have been heavily armed.

Asserting that the Ulfa-I cadres were engaged in extortion activities in Arunachal Pradesh, security sources said that the Ulfa-I cadres entered into Arunachal Pradesh from Myanmar.

Informing that they have been targeting some individuals for extortions, security sources said that their targets were some particular people involved in poppy cultivation in the Chowkham region of the state.

In the wake of operations launched in Arunachal Pradesh, security sources said that Assam police has also been alerted and asked to intensify security in the bordering districts.

With security forces intensifying their operations and tightening their grip, the situation remains tense as efforts continue to track down insurgents and dismantle their activities.

Earlier on Monday, a joint operation by Tinsukia police and the Indian Army led to the recovery of approximately 30 kg of explosives from the Digboi Reserve Forest in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

According to police, the explosives were buried nearly a year ago by Nabajit Asom, a recently surrendered cadre of Ulfa-I. The recovery site was located around 500 meters from the Dibru River, with the explosives stored in eight polythene bags, a tiffin box, and a bucket.