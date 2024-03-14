Mass Mobile Tapping: Special Teams to Probe Suspended DSP Case

HYDERABAD: The probe into mass ‘mobile tapping’ indulged into by the DSP of the special investigation branch (SIB) D. Praneeth Rao alias Praneeth Kumar and his team is being monitored by DGP Ravi Gupta.

The case has been transferred to ACP Jubilee Hills with M. Vijay Kumar, west zone DCP leading the investigation.



As the phones of Enforcement Directorate officials and prominent BJP leaders have been tapped, the central home ministry is also monitoring the investigation.



Reliable police sources disclosed that Praneeth Rao and his team had set up a secret war room at a school in Jubilee Hills where he not only tapped mobile phones of political leaders but also used SIB equipment in tracking locations of many people apart from being sponsored by real estate mafia.



On the DGP’s direction, a special investigation team (SIT), comprising officers from law and order, task force, SIB, IT and FSL teams will coordinate in investigating and collecting physical and technical evidence from the accused, sources disclosed.

