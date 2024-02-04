Man’s body found in car

Hyderabad: A body was found inside a car near the Golden Temple at Manokonda by local municipal members on Sunday morning. Upon receiving information, police reached the spot. The deceased was identified as Boddula Ramesh by his family members.

According to Narsingi police, Ramesh, 47, was an autorickshaw driver and resident of Puppalguda. He went on a trip to Yadadri along with three childhood friends on Saturday morning. After returning in the evening, he dropped his friends near Manikonda Jagir.

Running out of petrol and intoxicated, he slept in his car. Sunday morning, he was found dead.

Preliminary investigation suggested that death was due to cardiac arrest as there were no signs of body injuries, said Narsingi inspector Hari Krishna Reddy.

His family members suspected foul play as he was last seen with his friends. A case has been registered and investigation is in progress, said Krishna Reddy.