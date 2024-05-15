Mangaluru Police arrest man, seize 10g MDMA

Mangaluru: Continuing their fight against drug menace, Mangaluru police officials have arrested a man and seized MDMA.



The arrested individual has been identified as Davood Farveez, 37, from Permannur village.

The arrest took place near Vamanjoor ground, where police officials intercepted Farvez and discovered the illegal substance. The seized 10-gram MDMA is estimated to be worth Rs 15,000.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Dhanya N. Nayak and involved members of the Anti-Drug Team from the Mangaluru South subdivision, as well as officials from the Mangaluru Rural station, led by PSI Arun Kumar D.



