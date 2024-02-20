Man Sentenced to 25 years for Raping 10-year-old Daughter

Hyderabad: Judge T. Anita of the XII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court at Nampally court on Tuesday sentenced a man to 25 years rigorous imprisonment and a Rs 5,000 fine for raping his 10-year-old daughter in March 2023. The court awarded the victim Rs 7 lakh as compensation.

The convict, who is not being named to protect the identity of the victim, was arrested by the Bowenpally police after his wife lodged a complaint against him, said Bowenpally inspector K. Ravi Kumar, presently station house officer, cybercrimes, Cyberabad.

Police said that according to the complaint, the mother had gone to sleep and heard her daughter screaming for help, and found that the father had raped her. The daughter later said that the man had raped her thrice and had threatened against informing anyone.