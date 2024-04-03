Man Gets 10 Years RI for Raping Minor Girl

Hyderabad: The special fast-track Pocso court at LB Nagar awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a 27-year-old man, Akram, for raping a minor girl, on Wednesday.

The special court judge found the accused guilty of the crime, who was a driver by profession.

The accused Akram, a resident of Jaipuri Colony, had committed the heinous crime in 2016, the LB Nagar police said. He was arrested and a case (numbering 911) was registered against the accused under Section 366(A) of the IPC and Section (12) of the POCSO Act, police said. Besides the 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, the court also imposed a fine of `10,000 fine on the accused and also awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation to the victim. The convict was forwarded to Cherlapally central prison.