Man Dies in a Freak Mishap at Yacharam

Hyderabad: A travel-sick 27-year-old security guard who reached out of a RTC bus window to vomit died when a mini-lorry hit him at Yacharam, police said on Tuesday.

The bus driver applied brakes immediately on noticing the accident but the victim, Keesanapalli Esu, died on the spot. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was formally declared dead.

Yacharam sub-inspector G. Gopal said Esu was going to Devarakonda and had boarded the bus at MGBS in the evening. He was working with a security firm in Kondapur, for two years. Police is on the lookout for the driver of the mini-lorry for rash driving, Yacharam inspector S. Saidaiah said.

BRS Leader's Son Booked

Hyderabad: Police booked Rizwan Ali Baqri, son of a local BRS leader Inayat Ali Baqri, for the rape of a minor girl after the 17-year-old victim lodged complaint with the Mirchowk police. She said Rizwan had been sexually assaulting her for three months, after promising her parents that he would marry her.

Later, he stopped responding to the victim. Rizwan has reportedly has been taken into custody.

Mirchowk station house officer Rachakonda Ravinder said the police took the victim's complaint in a sealed cover and recorded her statement in the presence of a woman police officer. Police booked Rizwan under the Pocso Act and sent the victim for counselling.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda She Teams conducted decoy operations and caught 108 persons who were harassing women in public places over a fortnight. Sixty-seven of these were arrested and 41 minors were warned and counselled in front of their parents and let off, Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudhir Babu said.

We will not tolerate any crime against women or girls, the culprits will be arrested, we will put strong charges against them and along with evidence produce them before court, G Sudhir Babu, Rachakonda police commissioner said.

“We received 133 complaints from January 16 to 31,” said DCP T. Usha Vishwanath, head of Rachakonda women's protection department. Of these, 29 were about harassment over the phone and 54 were harassed in person. The others were about calls and messages received on WhatsApp and social media apps.

Depending on the severity, police booked five criminal cases and 68 petty cases.

Among those arrested was a man who raped a woman after promising marriage. Another was about a man who claimed to be in love with a girl and sexually assaulted her. He then threatened to post their pictures on social media to silence her.

In other instances, a swimming coach was arrested for harassing a Class 10 student and a man who was taking pictures of a woman without her knowledge. The police also stopped a child marriage in Bhongir.

Three Smugglers Arrested with Hash Oil Worth Rs. 15.55 Lakh

Hyderabad: Bolaram police arrested three persons at a checkpost here for smuggling hash oil from Odisha, and recovered 3 kg of the contraband worth Rs.15.55 lakh.

Of the accused, police said Hantal Balaraju, 20, grew ganja at his native place in Odisha and processed it to extract the oil. He coordinated with his brother-in-law Ram Babu, said to be fluent in Telugu, to bring it to Hyderabad for sale, said north zone DCP Rohini Priyadarshini.

The duo along with Balaraju’s other brother-in-law Sukhdev Khora were bringing the hash oil in two-wheelers when they were stopped by the Bolaram police.

Woman, Lover Get Lifer for Killing Husband

Hyderabad: The Second Additional District Judge at LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced a woman and her lover to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband in November 2017. They were taken to the Cherlapally prison from the court. Pahadishareef police had arrested Shaheen Begum, 26, of Omer Colony and Mohd Yousuf Khan, 23, of Shastripuram after the duo had murdered her husband Mohammed Saleem.

The duo had an extramarital affair, and Saleem had caught them redhanded at his house. The duo then strangled Saleem to death. When Saleem’s relatives asked about him, the duo said he had gone out of station. The family went to the police, who started an investigation which led to the conviction of the duo.

Man Murdered for Refusal to Remove Shoes

Hyderabad: A man murdered his 26-year-old cousin following a squabble over the victim refusing to remove his shoes before sleeping on the accused’s bed in Jawaharnagar, Yousufguda police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred shortly after the victim, Praveen Moses, and his cousin Abhilash, the attacker’s brother, had returned home at 8.30 pm. Police said Moses did not change before going to sleep with his shoes on, on the bed of his cousin Abhishek, the accused. This triggered a fight with Abhilash, Abhishek’s brother.

Abhishek returned from work just then. When he was told what had happened, he assaulted both of them, said Madhuranagar inspector S. Saidulu. He then picked up a knife and stabbed Moses. The victim was rushed to a private hospital where he died later that night. Police said Moses, a driver from Nizampet, had gone to the accused’s house on February 4 to stay for a week.