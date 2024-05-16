Top
Man dies as bike collides on car
Minutes after the mishap took place, the car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. The deceased was identified as Kartheek.

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man riding a bike died on the spot while the pillion rider suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit the bike on Tank Bund road on Thursday.

Police said they found an ID card of a retired additional SP in the car. Minutes after the mishap took place, the car driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. The deceased was identified as Kartheek.

Domalguda SI K Srinivas Reddy said when Kartheek was proceeding towards Ranigunj on his bike, a speeding car coming from Ranigunj to Secretariat rammed the bike.

Kartheek died on the spot while his bike was severely damaged. The pillion rider suffered serious injuries. Police said, invisibility due to heavy rain might have caused the mishap.

