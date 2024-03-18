Man Brutally Murdered Over Money in Agha Colony

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man, Shaikh Wajid, died of fatal injuries after he was brutally attacked by Shaikh Nisar Ahmed in Agha Colony under Mirchowk police station limits on Monday.

The gruesome incident happened at 9.30 am when the victim, a resident of Peerzadiguda in Uppal, had gone to Nisar’s house to collect money.

As Wajid’s mother opened the door she started abusing him in filthy language after seeing him. Nisar who was inside the house attacked Wajid with a sickle and fled the spot. The victim sustained multiple grievous injuries on his head and body. Wajid died on the spot.

Mirchowk Police took him to a private hospital where the doctors pronounced that he died due to excess bleeding. Accused Nisar reportedly had borrowed Rs 4 lakh from Wajid and was not responding to his reminders Mirchowk ACP N. Venkateshwar said.

Senior police officials, including south zone DCP P. Sai Chaitanya visited the

crime scene and special teams have been formed to nab the accused Nisar,

police said. A case of murder has been registered against the accused and the victim’s body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for the postmortem examination, police said.