Man Booked for Social Media Impersonation Fraud

Hyderabad: Cyberabad cybercrime police arrested a person for social media impersonation fraud by way of fake social media profiles on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, through which innocent members were extorted for money.

The accused, Thammareddy Shashank Reddy, posed as ‘Meghana Raghupatruni’ and orchestrated the scam. He manipulated victims into believing that they were interacting with a prominent influencer.

One Kiran Kumar, fell prey to the scam after accepting a friend request from ‘her’ to whom he extended financial assistance for various ‘urgent’ needs, including hospitalisation and rent payments. Over time, he developed romantic feelings for 'Meghana', the impersonator, who reciprocated with promises of marriage.

On realising that he was conned, Kiran Kumar lodged a complaint with the police.

During investigation, it was found that Shashank Reddy, had a history of criminal activities and had been previously arrested in similar cases in the city.